Mazari urges UN to form inquiry commission on India’s violations in IoK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari has asked the United Nations (UN) to form a commission of inquiry on India’s violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, on Tuesday.

She said that UN should take notice of the Indian violation by using cluster bombs on innocent civilians across the Line of Control (LoC).

Minister in her letter strongly condemned India’s ruling party revocation of the special constitutional status of IoK under Article-370 of Indian constitution through a presidential order and said India’s move is against all norms and international law along with UNSC resolutions.

“I would like to bring to your attention the use of cluster bombs by the State of India on July 30 and 31, targeting civilians in Neelum Valley, across the LoC, in violation of international law. A four-year-old boy was one of the four reported casualties of the attack, while at least eleven others were injured. Pakistan and India are both States Parties to the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons which may be deemed to be Excessively Injurious or to have Indiscriminate Effects, without any reservations. From the very design of cluster bombs, it is clear that these weapons are intended to be used against broader military targets,” Mazari said in her letter.

Reminding the OHCHR of its obligations under humanitarian law, specifically of the duty to protect civilians and, to this end, distinguish between the civilian population and civilian objects, on one hand, and combatants and military objectives on the other, Mazari said it is essential that the Human Rights Council establish a Commission of Inquiry on Kashmir, tasked with conducting a comprehensive independent international investigation into human rights violations in the area.

The minister urged OHCHR to immediately take note and act on the new Indian government’s policy of increasing the military action against Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“Without the establishment of such a Commission, human rights abuses in Kashmir will continue to go on unchecked, prolonging the suffering and oppression of the Kashmiri people. I request your Office to immediately take note and act on the new Indian government’s policy of increasing the military action against Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir,” the letter concluded.