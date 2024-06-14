Mazdoor Card, Kisan Card a revolutionary step of Sindh govt

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the Mazdoor Card and Kisan Card are a revolutionary step by the Sindh government, which will provide facilities to laborers and farmers. When President Asif Ali Zardari was elected for his first term, he launched the Benazir Income Support Program for poor women across Pakistan. Public governments work for the benefit of poor people, and the Sindh government’s budget is a testament to this commitment.

Speaking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the budget presented by the Sindh government has prioritized crucial initiatives, including the largest flood-affected housing project in Pakistan’s history. A significant amount of funds has been allocated in the budget, with the government of Sindh aiming to build 2.1 million houses for the people. Additionally, the budget includes provisions for every important sector to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that on the instructions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the budget has allocated funds for installing solar panels in the homes of the poor. Additionally, the minimum salary has been set at 37,000 rupees, taking into account the prevailing economic conditions of the country. The budget also includes special projects for roads, water, and transportation infrastructure.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party always comes to power with the support of the people. The party secured a historic mandate in the 2024 elections. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari, Ms. Faryal Talpur, and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah aim to provide maximum relief to the people.

He stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party has achieved a remarkable record in the healthcare sector. The government of Sindh is providing the best healthcare facilities in the entire country. Furthermore, the federal government is planning to launch a pink bus service, which is a commendable step inspired by the initiatives of the Sindh government.