Mbappe left out of France squad for November internationals

PARIS (AFP): Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the France squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and Italy, with coach Didier Deschamps insisting the absence of the Real Madrid superstar “is for the best”.

It is the second successive France squad from which the national team captain has been absent after he also missed the October double-header against Israel and Belgium.

“I have spoken with him and I have made the decision for this get-together because I think it is for the best,” Deschamps told reporters at a press conference in Paris.

The 25-year-old Mbappe was rested for last month’s matches in order to help him recover from a minor thigh injury suffered playing for Real.

However, that quickly became a source of controversy when he returned to action for Real days later, before France had even played.

Mbappe was absent for France’s 4-1 win over Israel in a game played in Budapest and a 2-1 win in Belgium, and instead travelled to Stockholm for a short break with members of his entourage.

It was following that trip that Swedish media reported he was being investigated for an alleged rape. Mbappe himself said those reports were “fake news” while his lawyer said the player would take action for libel.

A Swedish prosecutor confirmed that an investigation had been opened, without naming Mbappe.

“I am not going to set out my argument, but I can say two things. The first is that Kylian wanted to come,” Deschamps added.

“The second is that it is not to do with the off-field problems because the presumption of innocence exists.”

Since last month’s controversy, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward has made four appearances for his club, scoring one goal. However, he remains short of his explosive best form.

“I don’t want to say any more about it. I stand by my decision,” Deschamps added.

France are second in Group A2 of the Nations League, one point behind leaders Italy, ahead of their final two fixtures.

They host Israel at the Stade de France next Thursday, November 14, and then play Italy in Milan three days later.

France are five points clear of Belgium in third place and the top two teams will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will take place over two legs next March.

The semi-finals and final will be played next June.

Veteran midfielder N’Golo Kante, of Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, returns to the squad along with Adrien Rabiot of Marseille.

Meanwhile, there is a first call-up for highly-rated Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who takes the place of West Ham United’s Alphonse Areola in the squad.

France squad to play Israel and Italy:

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier (Lille), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa/ENG), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea/ENG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Matteo Guendouzi (Lazio/ITA), N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad/KSA), Manu Kone (Roma/ITA), Adrien Rabiot (Marseille), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea/ENG), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/GER), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan/ITA).