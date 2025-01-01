MBS confirms Saudi Arabia’s support for resolutions adopted by Arab League summit on Gaza

RIYADH (Agencies): Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the Kingdom’s full support for the resolutions adopted by the extraordinary Arab League summit on Gaza.

The meeting – held in Egypt’s Cairo – saw leaders from the Arab region come together to counter US President Donald Trump’s “Middle East Riveria” vision, which seeks to displace Palestinians in the territory from their homes.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Crown Prince’s statements came during a Cabinet session held in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Cabinet also stressed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and to attain their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state along the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital, according to SPA.

It also condemned Israel’s decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and called on the international community to “fulfil its responsibilities regarding these serious violations, activate international accountability mechanisms, and ensure the sustained delivery of aid,” the SPA report added.

Saudi-Lebanon relations

During the Cabinet session, the Crown Prince also discussed the outcomes of his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who had his first official visit to the Kingdom on Monday.

The talks between the Saudi and Lebanese leader covered ways to enhance relations between the two countries, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon and the region and the efforts to address them, SPA reported.

In a statement to SPA following the session, Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef al-Dossary said that the Cabinet emphasized the importance of the joint statement between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, which underscored the importance of the full implementation of the Taif Agreement, the application of relevant international resolutions, and the extension of state sovereignty over all Lebanese territories.

The joint statement also called for the exclusive possession of arms by the Lebanese state, reiterating the national role of the Lebanese army and the urgent need for the Israeli military to withdraw from all Lebanese territories.