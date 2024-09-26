McCaul names 15 senior US officials responsible for ‘Disastrous’ Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON (Khaama Press): The chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, has named 15 senior U.S. officials responsible for the country’s “disastrous” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

McCaul’s list includes President Biden, Vice President Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Deputy Advisor Jonathan Finer, and other top officials, holding them responsible for the Afghanistan withdrawal.

McCaul urged Congress to hold these officials accountable, emphasizing that if the Biden administration refuses to do so, Congress must step in and take action.

McCaul criticized the Biden administration on Wednesday for promoting those involved in the “disastrous” Afghanistan withdrawal, accusing it of celebrating the deadly exit instead of admitting its mistakes and holding officials accountable.

He described the decision to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which led to the fall of the country, as “the worst foreign policy decision in U.S. history.”

McCaul accused the Biden administration of ignoring several critical factors, including the Taliban’s violation of the Doha Agreement, opposition from military commanders and intelligence agencies, and disapproval from NATO allies.

According to McCaul, after Biden’s decision, the Taliban rapidly took control of Afghanistan provinces, leading to the eventual collapse of the government.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee released a two-year investigative report, holding these 15 officials accountable for the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster.

McCaul reiterated that Biden’s decision was made for political reasons without proper consultation, leading to chaotic execution and failure to evacuate civilians properly.