MDCAT test being held across Pakistan under strict security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MD CAT) is underway across Pakistan under the supervision of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

In Sindh, six examination centers have been set up across the province.

Sindh Home Department also mobilized to prevent cheating in MDCAT test and for the purpose Section 144 has been imposed around the examination centers.

According to notification issued by Home Department, students appearing for the examination will be prohibited from carrying mobile phones, wallets and any kind of electronic items.

Mobile phone signals will also be blocked in the exam centers after the decision to install jammers.

And in this regard, instructions were issued by Sindh Home Department.

In Punjab, 82,500 aspiring medical students are sitting for the MD CAT exam in 26 centers spread across 12 districts, including 8 centers in Lahore.

Test centers have been established in Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujarat, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Mobile and internet services within a 500-meter radius of the examination centers is suspended from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm to ensure the smooth conduct of the test.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended her best wishes to the MD CAT candidates, expressing confidence in their success, saying, and “Hard work never goes in vain. Inshallah, you will be successful.” She also emphasized that every effort is being made to ensure candidates do not face any difficulties during the exam.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 42,300 candidates are participating, with the test being held across 13 centers in the province, including 6 in Peshawar. Khyber Medical University has been entrusted with overseeing the examination process in the region.

Each examination center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be under the watch of a Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) and an Assistant Commissioner to ensure smooth proceedings.

Section 144 has been imposed around all test centers, prohibiting any gatherings in the vicinity.