MDCAT Test case: PHC nominates two lawyers to assist court

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court had nominated two lawyers for court assistance in writ petitions seeking cancellation of Medical and Dental Colleges Test (MDCAT) while adjourned further hearing till 20 October, on Thursday.

The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Ijaz Anwar heard the petitions and stated that all similar nature cases shall be decided collectively.

The counsel for petitioner Abbas Khan Sangeen, Alamzeb Khan, Shabeena Noor, Ali Gohar Advocates along with Additional Attorney General Amir Javeed and Testing and evaluation platform lawyer Barrister Ibrahim Afridi appeared before court.

The lawyer for TEP informed PHC that conducting of test is domain of Pakistan Medical Commission while the testing agency had provided only services on which Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that test was continued for one month and added that is 20 marks are granted to every student.

On informing by AAG that it is not for first time that test is conducted by private institute, Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that it is contract system and added that irregularity may be repeated.

Latterly, PHC had nominated Jahanzeb Mehsud Advocate and Barrister to assist the court on the matter and adjourned further hearing till 20 October.