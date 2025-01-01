Meaningful talks vital to restore stability: JI

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In a sweeping critique of Pakistan’s political leadership, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accused both federal and provincial governments of failing to curb the country’s spiraling security crisis, economic turmoil, and mounting restrictions on press freedom.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ program at the Peshawar Press Club, Rehman decried the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a dozen districts remain plagued by violence. He blamed successive governments for mismanaging security policy, arguing that Pakistan’s decision to align with the US-led war in Afghanistan had inflicted lasting damage. The financial toll, he said, had exceeded $200 billion, while more than 100,000 people, including security personnel, had lost their lives.

The JI Chief condemned recent attacks in Kurram district as further evidence of government failure, stressing that meaningful dialogue between political factions was necessary to restore stability. “Maintaining peace is the government’s responsibility, and it must engage all stakeholders,” he said.

Rehman also turned his attention to press freedom, criticizing the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which he called a tool for silencing dissent. “This law was not made to curb fake news-it was made to suppress real news,” he charged, warning that continued curbs on free expression could threaten Pakistan’s democracy. He called on media houses to ensure fair wages for journalists, who, he said, are struggling under dire financial conditions.

The country’s education crisis, he noted, was another urgent issue. With nearly 3.6 million children out of school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone-and over 27.5 million nationwide-Rehman warned of the long-term consequences of neglecting education. He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for failing to improve the situation despite ruling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for over a decade. “If millions of children remain out of school, they will inevitably be drawn into lawlessness,” he cautioned.

As Pakistan battles an economic crunch, Rehman announced that JI would launch a protest movement against Independent Power Producers (IPPs) after Ramadan. He demanded transparency in the government’s deals with these energy companies and called for lower electricity prices, arguing that the country’s dependence on costly energy contracts was pushing the public deeper into hardship.

He further denounced what he described as growing pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel, declaring that his party would resist any such move. On Kashmir, he pressed the government for clarity on its stance, particularly after India’s revocation of Article 370, which stripped the region of its special status. “The people deserve answers,” he said.

Amid growing instability and public frustration, Rehman positioned his party as an alternative political force, focused on governance, education, and economic justice. “We are in the politics of education and development,” he declared. “If anyone wants to join us in creating real change, the door is open.” JI’s KP (Central) chief Abdul Wasi and other leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.