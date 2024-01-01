Media Cricket League: PPC Qalandars, PPC Lions, and PPC Qabails win matches

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In the ongoing Media Cricket League organized by the Peshawar Press Club with the support of DHA Peshawar and RMI three more matches were played yesterday ,In the first match PPC Qalandars triumphed over PPC Gladiators by 10 wickets In the second match PPC Lions defeated PPC Bulls by 10 runs while in the third match PPC Qabails secured a 10-wicket victory over PPC Tigers.

On this occasion former President of Peshawar Press Club M. Riaz senior journalist Saif ul Salam Saifi Peshawar Press Club General Secretary Irfan Musa Zai, and President of Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz awarded medals to the players who performed outstandingly.

In the first match PPC Gladiators batting first scored 57 runs for the loss of 2 wickets with Nauman scoring 18 Mudassir Zeb 15 and Tanveer 13 For PPC Qalandars Waqas and Zeeshan took one wicket each. In response PPC Qalandars chased down the target without losing a wicket Zeeshan remained unbeaten on 26 and Asghar on 24 Zeeshan Kakakhel was named the Man of the Match.

In the second match PPC Lions batting first posted 63 runs with Azmatullah scoring 14 Fida Adeel 12 and Kaleem Qureshi 10. Adnan and Arif took two wickets each for PPC Bulls. In reply PPC Bulls managed 53 runs with Adnan scoring 15 and Khair Muhammad 10. Ehsan and Haq Nawaz took two wickets each with Haq Nawaz being declared Man of the Match.

In the third match of the day PPC Qabails easily defeated PPC Tigers by 10 wickets PPC Tigers batting first scored 92 runs in the allotted overs with Dost Muhammad hitting a brilliant half-century scoring 50 runs including five sixes and two fours. Bilal Afridi took two wickets.

In response PPC Tribes chased the target in the sixth over without losing a wicket. Shah Faisal played a superb innings of 63 runs while Bilal Afridi remained unbeaten on 26 Bilal Afridi was awarded the Man of the Match award.