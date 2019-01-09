Media persons continue boycott of Chohan’s media talks

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan was not able to talk to media after the media persons continued their boycott against him on Wednesday.

According to local media reports, the reporters chanted slogans against the minister for his behavior and ridiculing the media.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has submitted a resolution against Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan for bashing media and demanded to remove him from the cabinet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan had reacted violently in response to a question asked by a journalist on achievability and progress being made by the federal government on the model of Riyasat-e- Madina (welfare state).

It is to be mentioned here that a reporter asked him that Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has perceived the government’s Riyasat-e- Madina model as “vague and hollow”.

Irked by questions of the media, the minister stated that such a question should have been asked from the Jamat-e-Islami and called the media “Shameless”.

Responding to his comments, reporters lodged a strong protest and surrounded his car when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister tried to get away.