Medical emergency skills training centre set up in Jawzjan

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A new medical emergency skills training centre has been established in northern Jawzjan province to enhance youth’s capacity and empower them in delivering essential healthcare services.

Maulvi Saifuddin Moatasem, Director of Information and Culture, stated that the Youth Affairs Department had set up the centre to provide basic medical training, particularly for young people in remote areas with limited access to healthcare facilities.

He explained that 80 trainees would undergo a month-long training programme, after which new batches of students would be enrolled in future courses.

Moatasem emphasized that equipping young people with medical knowledge could significantly improve healthcare services, especially in regions where medical centres are scarce.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jawad Rasooli, an instructor at the centre, outlined the key components of the training. Participants will learn vital sign assessment, injection techniques, wound dressing and bandaging, first aid procedures, and fundamental medical concepts through both theoretical and practical sessions.

“These skills are not only essential for emergencies but are also useful in daily life,” Rasooli added.

The programme has been widely welcomed by trainees, who see it as a valuable opportunity to acquire lifesaving skills.

Mohammad Rahimi, one of the trainees, shared his thoughts:

“This training helps me learn basic healthcare skills so I can assist my family and community in emergency situations. Now, I feel a greater responsibility toward the well-being of those around me.”

Another participant, Aziz, also praised the initiative:

“This is a highly necessary course because the skills we are learning are extremely useful in daily life.”

The establishment of this centre marks a significant step toward improving healthcare awareness and emergency response skills among youth in Jawzjan province.