Medico legal informative course arranged

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: On 17th of May, 2023, in a significant effort to enhance their expertise in handling cases involving medical evidence, a group of newly promoted honorable judges embarked on a highly informative and comprehensive refresher course at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Khyber Medical College in Peshawar. The visit, organized by the Judicial Academy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed to provide judges with an in-depth understanding of various aspects of medicolegal reporting, examination techniques, report interpretation, and other related topics.

The session was facilitated by Prof. Dr. Hakim Khan Afridi sharing his knowledge, expertise and insights with all the participants. The judges were exposed to a wide range of topics, including forensic autopsy procedures, the collection and preservation of evidence, forensic toxicology, and the interpretation of medical reports in legal proceedings.

Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb graced the closing session of the said course, wherein he appreciated the role of the Department of Forensic Medicine, KMC which proved itself to be a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and networking among the judges. Additionally, the Dean, KMC emphasized that this course is not only aimed to enhance the judges’ understanding of forensic medicine but also to foster a collaborative approach between the medical and legal professions, ultimately strengthening the judicial system. The Dean KMC assured his full support for such collaborative activities supporting the criminal justice system in the province.

To conclude, the visit to the Department of Forensic Medicine, KMC marked a significant step forward in ensuring the judiciary is well-equipped to handle complex medical-related legal matters, furthering the pursuit of justice in Pakistan.