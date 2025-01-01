Meera on being compared with Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai in India

(Web Desk) – In an interview recently, Lollywood star Meera recalled her time working in India and disclosed that her fans in India used to draw comparisons between her and Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai.

Meera recalled the times when she was called ‘Pakistani Madhuri Dixit’ and stated, “I’ve always been complimented for my beauty in India and was often compared to Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai.”

She also added that her long-delayed film ‘Simran’ has been released in India and urged her fans to watch it.

Meera also claimed that ‘nobody wants to marry me’, continued and said, “I’ve never fallen in love myself.”

Meera disclosed that she is currently shooting for a film and also has a couple of small-screen projects on the anvil.