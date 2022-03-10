Meet Kisbu, Balloon seller girl becomes glamorous model

Monitoring Desk

KERALA: A young girl selling balloons on the streets of Kerala, India, attained overnight fame after pictures of her went viral on social media when a photographer decided to carry out a professional photoshoot for her.

According to NDTV, the photographer, Arjun Krishnan, posted a picture of her working at her roadside stall on Instagram.

Arjun was entranced by Kisbu’s elegance when she was selling balloons near a temple.

He took a few pictures of her with her permission and later showed them to her family. Arjun claimed that the family received the pictures with joy.

Soon after, he uploaded her picture on Instagram which went viral.

Upon seeing the pictures, Kisbu’s family was approached by some people to allow their daughter to appear for another photoshoot, but this time, with a complete makeover. Upon their agreement, a makeup artist, Remya Prajul, started working on Kisbu’s transformation.

The day of the shoot started at 4am with a manicure, pedicure, and facial for Kisbu. She was styled in a saree, while she wore gold jewellery for the shoot.

By the end of the day, this is what Kisbu looked like.