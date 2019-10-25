Meeting between govt, opposition on ‘Azadi March’ underway in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government’s negotiation committee is currently holding talks with the opposition’s Rehbar Committee on the anti-government ‘Azadi March’ at JUI-F leader Akram Durrani’s residence in Islamabad.

Prior to the meeting with the government, the Rehbar Committee members had gathered for a discussion between themselves.

The opposition committee members in attendance include Durrani, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP)’s Awais Noorani, PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Qaumi Watan Party’s Hashim Babar and National Party’s Tahir Bizenjo.

Top leadership of the main opposition parties including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are not present in the meeting.

From the government’s side, the seven-member negotiation committee is comprised of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, MNA Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

When asked by a journalist if the government team had brought with them the prime minister’s resignation — as demanded by the JUI-F chief a day earlier — Khattak said talks about the resignation are “off the table”.

Meanwhile, JUP’s Awais Noorani, in a casual conversation with reporters, said that the opposition were standing by their demands. “If they haven’t brought in the resignation today, they will have to one day.”

‘Azadi’ March

JUI-F chief Rehman had announced in June that his party had decided to hold an anti-government long march to Islamabad in the month of October in a bid to topple the government, which he sad had come to power through “fake” elections.

The Maulana had first set October 27 as the date for the long march, but later deferred it till October 31, saying they would instead organise rallies on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who would be observing a black day all over the world against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on that day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last Friday had constituted the seven-member negotiation team under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to engage the JUI-F and other opposition parties ahead of their planned march. The JUI-F chief had given a go-ahead, the following day, to his party’s secretary general and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to meet the Senate chairman, who, as a member of the government negotiating team, had contacted him over telephone and sought a meeting.

On Sunday, after the PPP objected to the negotiations, Rehman had stopped his party’s delegation from meeting Sanjrani, saying a decision on talks with the government would now be made by the opposition’s collective Rehbar Committee.

On Monday, after a meeting of the Rehbar Committee, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani told the media that the option of negotiations with the government is subject to the party being permitted to take out a peaceful ‘Azadi March’ on October 27.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, the government had decided to let the opposition’s ‘Azadi March’ protest in Islamabad proceed as long as parameters laid out by courts for lawful protest are not breached.

That same day, Khattak and Elahi had reached out to Durrani and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding their protest march.

It was then decided that a meeting between both sides should be held on Friday (today).