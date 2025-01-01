Meeting between PM Shehbaz, Chaudhry Nisar signals political change

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Signalling a major change in the country’s political landscape, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a visit to former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar at his residence on Sunday.

They both discussed political matters, as suggested by sources that the prime minister would try to appease Chaudhry Nisar – who had distanced himself from politics citing his reservations with the PML-N. Minister for Information Atta Tarar was also with PM Shehbaz during the meeting.

Nisar, who remained part of PML-N for more than 34 years, parted ways with the party in 2018. At that time, his decision followed his own principles as he believed in the ‘politics of respect’ and not the ‘politcs for power’.

In 2018 elections, he contested election as an independent candidate on four seats – two National Assembly and two provincial assembly – but was able to win only one provincial assembly seat.