Meeting held to enhance Khaf-Herat Railway operations

KABUL (BNA): Mohammad Ishaq Sahebzada, Deputy of the Ministry of Public Works’ Railway Department, met with Morteza Jafari, Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, to discuss significant improvements to the Khaf-Herat railway line.

During their discussions, both officials emphasized the need to increase transfers via the Khaf-Herat railway, aiming to improve conditions for trade between Afghanistan and Iran. Key topics included providing necessary facilities for exporters, importers, and transit traders, as well as enhancing cargo capacity for commercial goods.

The Ministry of Public Works announced that detailed discussions were held regarding bilateral rail cooperation, with a particular focus on optimizing operations along the railway line. Notably, the volume of commercial goods transported through the Khaf-Herat railway has seen a marked increase compared to previous periods, highlighting the line’s growing importance in regional trade.