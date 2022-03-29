Meeting of NATO FMs to be held on April 6-7

BRUSSELS (TASS): The planned meeting of the foreign ministers of the NATO member countries will be held in Brussels on April 6-7. This was announced on Tuesday by the press service of the alliance.

“The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Foreign Ministers will be held at NATO Headquarters on Wednesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 7. The meeting will be held in person under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg,” the message says.

The agenda will traditionally be made public on the eve of the meeting.

