Meeting of NATO ministers of defence on 15 – 16 June

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on Wednesday 15 June and Thursday 16 June at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

This media advisory marks the opening of online registration for accreditation. The deadline for accreditation is Tuesday 07 June, at midnight. Journalists with annual accreditation do not need to apply for separate accreditation for this event.

The meeting will start with a working dinner on 15 June, where partners Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine and the European Union are invited. This session will not be open to the media. There will be two sessions with Allied Ministers on 16 June.

A separate meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, hosted by the United States, will take place at NATO HQ on 15 June. Accredit-ations for the meeting of Defence Ministers also will be valid for the Ukraine Contact Group meeting.