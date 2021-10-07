Meeting of ‘Troika’ on Afghanistan to be held in October

MOSCOW (TASS): The Extended Troika on Afghanistan (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) will hold a meeting in October, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told journalists on Thursday.

“[The meeting] is being planned,” he said.

In response to a clarifying question, the diplomat added that the meeting would be held “a bit earlier” than the end of October.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.