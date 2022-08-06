Meeting reviews progress on ‘New Peshawar Valley’ project

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A meeting regarding the flagship housing project of the province ‘New Peshawar Valley’ was held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress so far made and the proposed timelines for completing the ongoing steps under the project.

The meeting was informed that intimation letters of the plots for land owners under the land sharing formula were ready. A suitable place for the site office of the project will be finalized within the next couple of days whereas the PC-1 for the construction of the site office has also been prepared. It was informed that the establishment of site office and deployment of police personnel for security will be done simultaneously.

The meeting was further informed that 13898 kanals of land had also been verified by the deputy commissioner.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, emphasizing the need to ensure speedy implementation of the project, directed the relevant authorities to immediately arrange a temporary site office for the project and to ensure the deployment of police personnel for security as well. However, he directed them to ensure construction of the permanent site office on fast track basis.

The Chief Minister further directed that intimation letters should also be issued to the land owners by 25th of this month. He made it clear that the implementation of this important project was among the priorities of the provincial government for which all necessary steps and initiatives need to be completed within the stipulated timelines.

Later on, the forum also discussed and reviewed some important matters of Peshawar Development Authority with special focus on the proposed action plan related to sanitation, plantation, security and other important issues in Hayatabad phase-5.

On the occasion, PDA was directed to identify suitable places for plantation and green belt etc in Hayatabad and University Road as well. Proposals regarding improving the security of Hayatabad Phase-V were also considered.

The Chief Minister said that Hayatabad Phase-V was also a part of Safe City Project adding that the implementation of the Safe City project will be started from Hayatabad as a pilot project. However, the Chief Minister said that if there was an urgent need for fencing or gates in Hayatabad, a plan should be prepared and presented in this regard.

Mahmood Khan also emphasized on the need for planting trees at empty spaces along the BRT corridor and other places available in Peshawar adding that such sustainable plants should be selected for the purpose which can become strong trees with the passage of time. This will not only increase the beauty of the city but will also have a positive impact on the overall environment, he added.

Special Assistant to CM for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Special Secretary Masaud Younas, Commissioner Peshawar, CCPO Peshawar Director General PDA and other officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed the concerned authorities to complete all the arrangements for launch practical work on the rehabilitation of Thandiani Road as soon as possible, and ensure the commencement of work on the rehabilitation of Ayubia Chairlift in one week time.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on developmental projects in Abbottabad District the other day. Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Communications and Works Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Forest Muhammad Abid Majeed and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation about the progress on the above mentioned developmental projects and it was informed that Galyat Development Authority has launched a project for the rehabilitation of Ayubia Chairlift, however, there are some technical issues in the implementation of the said project which need to be addressed without delay.

The Chief Minister directed all the concerned authorities to sit together under the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary and to devise a workable strategy within the ambit of the relevant rules and regulations so that rehabilitation of the Chairlift could be made possible without any further delay.

The Chief Minister, on this occasion hinted at the ground breaking of the rehabilitation of Abbottabad-Thandiani Road very soon and directed the concerned quarters for necessary steps to mobilize the required machinery on the site of the project by mid of this month.

Mahmood Khan termed both the projects as of vital importance to facilitate tourists and promote tourism activities in the area and made it clear to all the quarters concerned that unnecessary delay in the implementation of those projects would not be tolerated.