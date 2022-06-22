Meeting told: Talks with TTP under ambit of Constitution

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An important national security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was informed that talks with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and facilitated by the Afghan government, were being held under the ambit of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It was informed that a committee led by the government, and comprising civil and military representatives, was holding talks with the TTP, but any final decision in that regard would be taken with the approval of the parliament under the Constitution of Pakistan and keeping in view the future guidance and complete consensus.

The meeting held here at the PM House was attended by the national, parliamentary and political leadership, members of the parliament and military top brass, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The participants of the meeting were briefed in detail about the ongoing talks with the TTP, different phases and the whole background under which these were initiated.

The relevant authorities concerning the national security briefed the participants about the overall national security situation. Further briefing was also given about the steps taken by the authorities concerned at the internal and external levels to tackle the looming security threats. The meeting was briefed over the administrative matters at the Pak-Afghan border. Pakistan had played a very responsible and positive role for the peace and stability in Afghanistan and would continue to play its constructive role in the future.

The meeting also expressed the hope that the Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan. The meeting also noted that the world had acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. The Pakistani nation and the armed forces had rendered unprecedented sacrifices, which ensured writ of the state, restoration of peace and the return of normal life activities in the country. Due to the efforts and sacrifices, there was no longer a single organized terrorist infrastructure operative in any part of the country, it was further added. The top political and military leadership expressed their satisfaction over the strategy to tackle the issues and the progress made in that regard.

Govt. to transform Pakistan into industrial hub: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said they wanted to transform Pakistan into an Asian hub for industrialization through extensive investment.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Bahrainian companies led by Founder/Chairman Royale Nova Pvt. Ltd. Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Salman Al Khalifa that called on him.

Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Housing and Works Abdul Wasay, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and other relevant high authorities attended the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. On the occasion, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the Bahraini investors on priority basis by utilizing all the available resources.

The Board of Investment (BOI) authorities briefed the delegation about the huge investment opportunities in Pakistan in different sectors, including health, tourism, hotel and hospitality, housing, agriculture, food and information and technology. The delegation was informed that Pakistan was an ideal country for investment due to its strategic location, young population, skilled manpower, immense natural resources and business-friendly environment.

The delegation reiterated to avail the existing huge investment opportunities in Pakistan and hinted to start investing in hotel and hospitality and housing sectors in the next six months. Besides, they also showed keen interest in the agriculture, fishery and construction sectors.

