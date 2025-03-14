Meeting with Imran Khan denied despite court orders: Sheikh Waqas Akram

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram has claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan is being in solitary confinement in a death cell, with authorities refusing to allow meetings despite court orders.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Akram stated that Imran Khan has been placed in a cell typically reserved for terrorists. He emphasised that Khan remained resilient and would not be broken by such tactics. He further alleged that PTI leadership was imprisoned under false cases.

Akram revealed that in the past six months, only one political meeting was allowed with Khan, despite court rulings permitting regular meetings with six designated individuals. He accused authorities of violating court orders and denying Khan his legal right to meet lawyers, colleagues, and family members.

He added that even PTI lawyers were stopped two kilometers away from Adiala Jail and were not allowed to meet Khan.

Akram also highlighted that previous prime ministers were given special meeting halls, while Imran Khan is even denied newspapers. Additionally, meetings with his wife have been canceled twice, further restricting his communication.