Mega corruption cases to be dealt on priority basis: NAB chief

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chief, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, chairing an important session of NAB has said that all the mega-corruption cases will be dealt with on priority basis and brought to their logical conclusion.

The meeting – held in the provincial capital of Punjab – deliberated on nine mega corruption cases including the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Lahore NAB Director General Shehzad Saleem briefed the accountability body’s chairperson on mega graft cases during the session. NAB chief also approved the filing of investigated cases in Accountability Court.

According to NAB, the bureau took timely action against Double Shah and recovered Rs1.05 billion from culprits and returned to the victims.

The meeting also decided to take strict action against those who are involved in fraud and embezzlement in Housing Sector. The performance of anti-graft watchdog in the Double Shah and Housing Sector cases was appreciated during the meeting.

The meeting was also told that Lahore NAB cleared cases of 54,000 victims of the Housing Sector in the last two years, which is commendable. The meeting also agreed that the general public should help the regulatory bodies to take action against illegal housing societies.