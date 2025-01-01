Mega corruption in maritime sector: Claims Senator Vawda

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda claimed that he brought forward evidence of corruption in the maritime sector.

Chairing a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Vawda remarked that the Army Chief Asim Munir had set a precedent by holding his institution accountable first.

Vawda alleged that the Maritime Secretary played a role in covering up a misappropriation of Rs 60 billion. “I have compiled and studied evidence over the past eight months,” he said, adding that he had reviewed 728 pages related to the matter.

The senator revealed that the Maritime Secretary had canceled the process for a Rs 60 billion land transaction. “We have successfully prevented this corruption. I am well aware of the background from 2005 to 2015 and know how long this case has remained unheard,” he stated.

Raising further questions, Vawda inquired, “If the deal was legitimate, why was the office opened on a Sunday to cancel the agreement?” He vowed to present irrefutable evidence, claiming that he possessed documents that even the FIA had been unable to obtain for years.

According to Vawda, in September 2024, a decision was made to allocate 500 acres of Port Qasim land at a rate of Rs 1 million per acre. He further alleged that 365 acres were exchanged for 500 acres, with only 8 percent of the land being allocated. “A defaulter company was given undue concessions,” he stated.

The senator also accused the company of deceit, stating that it initially posed as a foreign entity but was later revealed to be local.

“There can be no out-of-court settlement with a fraudulent company. Why is the board favouring this entity?” he questioned.