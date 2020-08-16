Meghan Markle could amass over $50mn per movie as Hollywood pines for her return

LONDON (Monitoring Desk): With Meghan Markle in the midst of truly ‘finding freedom’ in her new life, the former actor has opportunities surrounding her left, right and center.

According to the latest intel, Meghan and Prince Harry’s recent move to Santa Barbara signified one big intention, which was to stay close to Hollywood.

If a report by The Mirror is to be believed, the Duchess of Sussex is currently planning to head back on the big screen which could lead to her a earning whopping $50million for her first appearance.

Her acting career, as per the report, could be the Sussex pair’s most lucrative income after they took a mortgage on their new residence for £7.25million.

Paul Feig, one of Hollywood’s finest directors, claimed some of the biggest players in the industry are now clambering to work with the former royal.

Upon being asked if he would rope her in, the Ghostbusters director said: “Meghan – bring it on. I would love to have you in a movie. I think she is great. I’m a fan.”

Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE, chief of InterTalent was also quoted by the outlet as saying: “I think her pulling power both in America and on a global scale is phenomenal.”

“Whatever role she does everyone is going to want to see her. We are talking a $50million [£38million] fee. People are going to be fascinated to see her perform at the very start,” he continued.

“If she returns to Suits it would be the biggest TV series in the world. You get a salary based on your box office appeal – it doesn’t relate to quality of acting,” he added.

He went on to say that in order to make a banging and successful return to the industry, she would have to be cautious about the costars she chooses to work with. “If Will Smith or Tom Hanks agree to play opposite her that will give her integrity and credibility because she is going to be judged by the company she is put against.”

Director of the global record-shattering film Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo too was full of praises for Meghan, saying she offers “incredible opportunities to filmmakers.”

“She can bring an ¬incredible awareness to causes and issues. It’s amazing she’s coming back to work in the business,” he added.