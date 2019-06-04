Meghan Merkel is a victim of racism, says Priyanka Chopra

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra believes that her “stunning” friend Duchess Meghan is a victim of racism.

Meghan has been hit with insulting remarks ever since her romance with now-husband Prince Harry became public. She also been labeled as “difficult” for her alleged behavior.

The criticism, Priyanka told The Sunday Times, is “really unfortunate,” but, “if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her.”

The “Baywatch” star was asked if the criticism was tied to the fact that Meghan is mixed race.

“For sure, 100%. Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this,” she said. “A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick.”