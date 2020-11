F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), People’s Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has urged Pakistan and India to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue saying that elections are no solution to the dispute.

Talking to media men in Srinagar, she said that if we are talking to China, why not to Pakistan?.

She said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in India is “murdering the democracy” in the name of District Development Council polls.