Mehsuds held Jirga with TTP in Kabul

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: A Mehsud Tribal Jirga took place in Kabul yesterday which was held with senior members of Tehrike Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Sources informed that militant commanders from Swat, Mehmood Khan and Muslim Khan were recently released due to these negotiations.

The Jirga is still underway in Kabul and there are reports that various elders of the Tribal Areas of Pakistan will soon be joining the said Jirga in Kabul.

Due to this Jirga, Tehrike Taliban Pakistan has extended ceasefire with Pakistan for few more days.