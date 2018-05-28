Mehsud’s father moves NAB against Rao, announces to challenge sub-jail

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Father of Naqeeb Mehsud, an aspiring model killed in fake encounter in January, on Monday moved national accountability bureau to request inquiry against the suspended police officer, Rao Anwar, for allegedly taking billions of rupees abroad.

Addressing a news conference at Karachi Press Club after submitting application in NAB Sindh office, Muhammad Khan, father of the slain youth, also announced that he will file a petition in Sindh High Court on Tuesday to challenge the conversion of Rao’s house as sub-jail for him.

“Army Chief and Chief Justice had promised me justice, so I am reminding them of justice since it’s doesn’t seem to happening to me,” Khan told reporters.

A while ago an anti terrorism court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for twelve absconders in Naqeeb Mehsud murder case.

On the outset of proceeding the arrested accused were presented handcuffed however Rao Anwar entered the court room as freeman, who also received salute from the policemen outside the courtroom.

The judge on the request from father of Naqeeb Mehsud granted him exception from appearing in the court.

Meantime, Ali Raza advocate excused himself from appearing the case as persecutor due to life threats after advocate Nazeeb Bhangwar was appointed as prosecutor in the case.

“If RaoAnwar isn’t safe in Central Jail then how the other 11 are arrested accused in this NaqeebMehsud case safe in Jail & if Jail wasn’t safe then what about Rangers Detention Centers where high profile terrorists are deemed safe. Issue wasn’t Rao’s safety it was about his luxury,” said Jibran Nasir, lawyer of Naqeeb Mehsud after hearing.

Addressing joint news conference along with father of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father about filing complaint in NAB and Court hearing, Jibran said father of the slain youth will move to Sindh High Court to send RaoAnwar to jail like any other prisoner.

“Without official procedure RaoAnwar’s house was turned into sub jail by Sindh Govt & notification was issued in back date to facilitate him. Now Rao has requested Court to provide better facilities in that “sub jail” (his home). This is a slap in the face of our justice system,” he said.

Today again in Naqeeb Mehsud case Investigation Officer didn’t appear and today reason given was that he is on Ramzan Security Duty. The IG and CCPO could not appoint any other officer but for the IO of this high profile case to go on security duty. Shameful delaying tactics, he said.

Earlier, Naqeeb father field NAB Complaint against Rao Anwar by Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father to inquire into Rao’s assets worth billions and 74 trips to Dubai details of which are in media.

The complaint was submitted in person by Naqeeb’s father in DG NAB Sindh’s office and copy sent to Chairman NAB.

“My name is Muhammad Khan, father of deceased Naqeebullah, who was murdered by former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Rao Anwar, District Malir, Karachi Range, Sindh Police [hereinafter referred as ‘Rao Anwar] and his subordinate officers,” his father has written in application.

“ I am writing to you to appraise you of the fact that Rao Anwar is a notorious police officer who is well known for his illegal activities. Rao Anwar has a history of conducting Extra Judicial Murders and according to the Summary of Police Encounters, four hundred and forty four (444) people have been murdered in illegal encounters in the District of Malir, during the tenure of Rao Anwar”.

It is important to mention that this encounter record has been prepared by the Sindh Police itself. Rao Anwar is currently in Jail on the charges of murder of my son, Naqeebullah Masood in Special Case No. 323/2018 [‘The State v/s Anwar Ahmed Khan & Others’] arising out of FIR No. 40/2018, P.S. Sachal, proceeding before Honorable Special Judge Anti-Terrorism Court No.11, Karachi. He has also been repeatedly suspended from his post due to illegal and corrupt practices.

The salary of Rao Anwar as the Senior Superintendent of Police was Rs113,772 (i.e. as on April, 2018) It is clearly obvious and evident that Rao Anwar is involved in acquiring assets beyond his means, is and he was also involved in the offence of money laundering.

Official record reveals that Rao Anwar has made 74 trips to Dubai since 2012, reads the application, adding it is incomprehensible that how can an officer with a maximum salary of Rs.113,772.

“Acquiring assets or pecuniary resources disproportionate to the known sources of income is an offence under Section 9(v) of the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance, 1999, and under Section 22, the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau has the jurisdiction to inquire into and investigate any person, who appears to him on reasonable grounds to be involved in an offence under National Accountability Bureau Ordinance, 1999”.

In view of the above, it is requested that an inquiry and investigation be carried out under Section 22 of NAB Ordinance, 1999, and under the Anti-Money and assets and/or Laundering Act, 2010, against Rao Anwar.

