Mehwish Hayat appointed as Pakistan’s goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): One of Pakistan’s most beloved actors, Mehwish Hayat, has been declared the human rights ministry’s goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights, according to an announcement she made on her social media, marking the accomplishment as yet another feather to her cap.

A “delighted” Hayat said in a video message she had been “appointed by the Ministry of Human Rights as their Goodwill Ambassador for the rights of the girl child”.

About her new role, she said it was “something very close to my heart & I look forward to actively raising awareness of the issues to be addressed”.

She added: “It is a great honour for me to play a crucial role in helping girls get their rights. I wish to see a Pakistan where girls are given the opportunities to get education.

Hayat, who recently posed alongside her pet dog, brown-coated canine named Skye, requested her fans and other Pakistani folks to “support me in this mission because I believe that if girls are given their rights, they can change the world.

“Lets give girls the better future they deserve,” she added. Her announcement comes a day ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated on October 11, 2019.

Pakistan’s leading lady, nevertheless, receives a lot of trolling and abuse on social media with almost everything she does. On Monday, when she posted a video of herself trying out new dance moves with co-star Ahsan Khan on Instagram for an awards show, some conservative viewers accused her of immoral dressing and conduct.

Two months ago, Hayat received the Pride of Performance in Norway. That was followed by multiple appearances on various international platforms — as she simultaneously met celebrities such as Nick Jonas and Hasan Minhaj during her travels around the world — where she spoke about how the world of cinema is fuelling Islamophobia.

A recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, she was also appointed the Muslim Islamic charity Penny Appeal’s brand ambassador.

Last month, the actor made it to the list of The Muslim Vibe’s top five Muslim women in the world.