Mehwish Hayat condemns fellow celebrities making fun of Sahir Lodhi

(Web Desk) : Pakistani cienma star Mehwish Hayat has expressed her disappointment over the recent trend on social media where fellow celebrities are mockingly mimicing actor Sahir Lodhi.

Several videos of Sahir Lodhi, styled like candid clips shot by Indian paparazzi, have been circulating online. Despite appearing spontaneous, these videos are staged and shared from Lodhi’s own Instagram account, with his team behind the camera.

While many online users have responded with humor, several celebrities, including Yasir Nawaz, Faisal Qureshi, and Ijaz Aslam, have joined the trend by posting impersonation videos. Yasir Nawaz is credited with starting the wave, which quickly gained traction among others.

Mehwish Hayat took to Instagram to voice her concerns, calling out the tone of ridicule in these videos. She emphasized that Sahir Lodhi has earned his place in the industry through hard work and consistency, a feat that deserves respect.

“It’s not fair how some people make fun of him—often forgetting that he’s a human being with feelings, just like the rest of us,” she wrote. “You don’t have to agree with someone’s style or choices, but basic respect should never go out of fashion.”

Hayat urged her followers to be more compassionate, stating, “Let’s normalize kindness, especially toward those who keep showing up, no matter what the world throws at them.”