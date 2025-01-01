Mehwish Hayat posts selfie with Sanjay Dutt on Instagram

(Web Desk): Fans are buzzing with excitement after Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt and top Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat were recently seen together in a photo that has since gone viral on social media.

The picture, shared by Mehwish on her Instagram account, has captivated fans from both India and Pakistan.

The image of these two stars from different film industries has sparked widespread interest, with many fans speculating about a possible collaboration between the two. While there has been no official confirmation, the viral photo has certainly fueled anticipation among their followers.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, actor and model Urwa Hocane treated fans and followers to a New Year’s Eve photo dump from her recent trip to Dubai.

“Got to celebrate our New Year’s Eve with our dearest and brightest!” captioned the model as she rang in the new year with loved ones. “Couldn’t have asked for a better one! Happy 2025 to all of you!”

In a carousel featuring a reel of New Year fireworks in the midst of 13 photos, Urwa oozed style in a formal strapless olive-green gown dotted with sequins and featuring a ruffled skirt. Three earrings in each ear and a simple gold chain around her neck completed Urwa’s jewellery ensemble.

Radiating serious hair envy, Urwa’s long brunette locks flowed freely down her back. A sequinned clutch sealed the model’s formal party look.