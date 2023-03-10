Mehwish Hayat urges ITunes to mark Coke Studio as Pakistani

KARACHI (Web Desk): Renowned Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat called out iTunes and Apple Music for classifying Pakistani Coke Studio as “Indian pop, Asian or worldwide”.

iTunes is a software program that acts as a media player, media library, mobile device management utility, and client app for the iTunes Store. Meanwhile, Apple Music is a service that provides music, audio and video streaming service developed by Apple.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish said that Coke Studio, which is a Pakistani platform that brings together some of the finest singers, musicians and composers to celebrate the musical heritage is classified as “Indian pop”.

Just noticed iTunes/Apple music – music portal classifies our Coke Studio Pakistan as “Indian Pop”. Other episodes are ‘Worldwide’ or ‘Asia’- anything but ‘Pakistani’. Come on @AppleMusic give us this one at least! Coke Studio is a Pakistani success & we deserve to be recognised. pic.twitter.com/Kd3yfrgXkU — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 10, 2023

Apart from that, it is also categorised as “worldwide” or “Asia”.

The actress said that Coke Studio is a Pakistani success and that Pakistani music deserves to be recognised.

Social media users appreciated Mehwish for raising her voice over the issue.