Andrey Yashlavsky

Melania Trump appears ready for her second White House appearance as first lady. Previously, ill-wishers claimed that she and her husband would part as soon as Donald left his presidency. Now, however, Trump is hinting that he will run for president again. And his wife, when asked if she wants to work as first lady again, replies: “Never say never.”

Last week, Melania Tr-ump was spotted leaving c-elebrity hairstylist Frederic Fekkay’s salon in Manh-attan with a flawless blow-dry. It was, writes the Daily Mail, just days after the FBI raided Trump’s posh Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the “Winter White House” during his presidency), in searching for secret documents, presumably rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer.

But if the 52-year-old former first lady felt any anger or emotion over the Feds’ raid on her home, as always, she didn’t show it. She simply slid into a limousine flanked by Secret Service agents and was whisked back to the three-story penthouse she shares with her 76-year-old husband and 16-year-old son Barron in New York’s glittering Trump Tower. By now, this is a familiar routine, notes the Daily Mail.

Although many assumed that Melania would leave her husband the moment the helicopter left the White House lawn at the chaotic end of his presidential term, this did not happen. Inst-ead, the former first lady is slowly rebuilding her life away from the public eye.

For longtime friend and socialite Toni Holt Kramer, Melania’s composure came as no surprise. “I get angry every time I read false stories about how she and Donald are going to get a divorce and how they live apart,” she told the Mail on Sunday.

“I have known Donald since 2010 when my husband and I joined the club in Mar-a-Lago. Soon I met Melania. Since then, I’ve been to more parties with them than I can count: Barron’s birthdays. Thanksgiving Day. B-B-Q. The Melania I know is sweet, kind, natural, stylish and puts her family above everything else. She constantly gets a bad rap because people love to hate the Trumps. Who can blame her for wanting to stay in the background? She didn’t hide. I saw her at the spa. She and Donald are always at Mar-a-Lago restaurants.”

With a focus on family and charitable causes that she cares about, Melania launched a website earlier this year to raise money for children’s charities by selling $150 worth of digital art.

Friends say that for the most part she lived in a private residence of 3,500 square meters. ft. in Mar-a-Lago, which is also an exclusive private club offering carefully vetted members the opportunity to join for a one-time fee of $250,000 and annual fees of $16,000. Melania swims in an Olympic-sized pool, plays tennis on private courts three times a week, hosts parties in the ballroom, and gets facials and massages at the spa.

Tony Holt Kramer says, “Mrs. Trump has never made a secret of the fact that she considers her greatest achievement to be a wife and mother. Maybe that’s why so many people attack her? I don’t think it’s fashionable anymore.”

Yet, despite all the furious speculation from Trump’s enemies, as he contemplates whether to run for president again in 2024, Donald and Melania are not only in many ways together, but she increasingly appears to be the power “behind the throne.”.

And Trump knows this well. Holt Kramer says she watched the couple on a candle-lit terrace in Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, and for two hours “Donald hung on his wife’s every word.” For her part, Melania “see-med oblivious to everyth-ing else. He absolutely tru-sts her judgment about ev-erything,” Another source said that as “Mrs. Trump,” she has a lot of power: “Co-nservative women admire her for being the perfect wife. She came to America from Slovenia with nothin-g, made a career as a mo-del, and then married a billionaire. She is ambitious. She looks flawless. She supports her husband. She shows up when he needs her. Make no mistake, she knows how valuable she is to Trump. Melania is one of the few people he listens to and trusts implicitly. He always says.