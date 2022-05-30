Member of EP demands Serbia make choice between Russia and EU

BELGRADE (TASS): The Serbian authorities must choose between close relations with Russia and rapprochement with the Euro-pean Union. This was stated on Monday by MEP V-iola von Cramon after a meeting with the President of the Republic Aleksandar Vucic.

“You have to decide which side you are on, whether anyone sees their place in the European Union, in the European family. Serbia is definitely a European country, <…> it is surrounded by EU countries, so it is in our common interest that Serbia coordinated its course with the policy of sanctions [against the Russian Federation] and not only with it. It is in our interests that European values and norms are applied here in Serbia,” von Cramon said in an interview with the Serbian channel N1. She stressed that the pressure on Belgrade in this matter will only increase.

When asked by a journalist whether it is possible to say whether President Vucic is ready to impose sanctions against Russia, the MEP replied that they did not discuss the details at the meeting, but expressed the opinion that the president “knows how detrimental dependence on Russia is for the Serbian economy.”

In addition, von Cramon spoke out on the issue of Kosovo’s recognition, stating that lobbying against Kosovo’s independence is not in the interests of Belgrade itself. “I would like Kosovo to be on the same level in the European Union as Serbia. I believe that this is in the interests of the Serbian people, because without a solution to this issue it will be very difficult to bring Serbia into the EU,” she stressed.

MEP Viola von Cramon arrived in Belgrade for a one-day visit, during which she met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, after which she will travel to Pristina.

