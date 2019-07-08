Members of National Change and Salvation Association call on VP

KABUL (Agencies): Head and members of National Change and Salvation Association called on Vice President Sarwar Danesh.

At the meeting, one of lecturers of a university Ewaz Ali Sadat, representing members of the movement, spoke and said the association has been created from the combination of educated youth and was operation in cultural and education fields.

He considered role of educated youth as significant in a society and coming diplomacy, stressing on constructive and fruitful interaction among university students and political leaders.

Head of the association Aref Rezayee also briefed related to activities provided by the association in the field of academic and cultural, delivering services in higher education, holding various academic and cultural seminars. Rezayee added that members of the association have decided to declare their support from the electoral ticket of government-builder and were interested in standing with the electoral team. Expressing happiness for meeting members of the association, second vice president Sarwar Danesh considered the past 18 years as unprecedented opportunity in the history of the country for the people of Afghanistan.

He praised the people in particular the young generation of the country for their role and making use of the opportunities in the field of higher education, adding that the new and young generation of the country have shown their talents in all fields.

Mewanwhile, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a message has expressed sadness over the assassination of Hujatul Islam Abdul Qayoum Ansari, head of Shi’te council in Kunduz.

In the message, the country’s President said: “Abdul Qayoum Ansari was piteous figure who had created peaceful morale among the country’s religions and tribes and served in academic and cultural fields.”

The country’s President offered his condolence and sympathy to the martyred family and colleagues, saying that enemies of Afghanistan by creating terror cannot weaken the determination of people for development.

Meanwhile, the country’s President has also condemned terrorist attack on a mosque in Khak-e-Ghariban area of Ghazni city, saying that targeting mosques, holy places, elders, ulamas, civilians, women and children was against the holy religion of Islam.

In the message, President Ghani added that terrorists by carrying out such brutal act have shown their enmity against Islamic values.