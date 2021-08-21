Members of the Afghan coordination council meets with acting governor of Kabul

KABUL (TASS): Members of the Afghan Coordination Council for the Peaceful Transition of Power met on Saturday with Acting Gov-ernor of Kabul Province, Abdul Rahman Mansur, who was appointed by the radical Taliban that seized power in the country.

“Today, together with [ex-President] Hamid Karzai, we met with Mr. Abdul Rahman Mansur, the acting governor of Kabul from the Taliban. We discussed the safety of citizens and reaffirmed that protecting the lives, property and dignity of the residents of the capital region should be a priority,” he wrote on his Twitter page, member of the coordinating council and head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah.

According to him, Mansour assured the meeting participants that the Taliban and he personally “will do everything possible to ensure the safety of the residents of Kabul province.”

The Afghan Coordinating Council for the Peaceful Transfer of Power was established by Abdullah, Karzai and Islamic Party leader Gulbeddin Hekmatyar after Taliban fighters entered Kabul without a fight on August 15 and took full control of the Afghan capital within hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was leaving the country to prevent bloodshed. Meanwhile, the vice-president of the republic, Amrullah Saleh, said that in the absence of the head of state, he becomes the acting head of the country according to the constitution, and called for armed resistance to the Taliban.