Memogate scandal: FIA contacts Interpol for Haqqani’s extradition

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has approached the Interpol to repatriate former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Hussain Haqqani, alleged in Memogate scandal, on Thursday.

According to reports, FIA also submitted a special charge sheet against the former ambassador in the Supreme Court. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) transferred the Supreme Court-accorded authority for Haqqani’s arrest to the FIA again.

Amicus curiae (friend of the court) informed the Supreme Court that under the given authority, the FIA has approached the international police organization for Haqqani’s extradition who has fled abroad.

In the last hearing, a top court bench had ordered FIA to release itself from the task of bringing Hussain Haqqani back while handing over the task to the anti-graft watchdog.

Haqqani is alleged to have written a memo to Adm. Mike Mullen, the top US military officer at the time, offering greater government cooperation in return for helping to avert possible dismissal of the civilian government in the wake of the May 2 raid in year 2012, which led to the capture and killing of Osama bin Laden.

