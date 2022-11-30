Elena Karaeva

Today, the German parliament intends to consider – most likely eventually adopt – a resolution recognizing the “Holodomor in Ukraine” as a genocide, which was deliberately organized a-nd supported by Moscow.

We are talking about mass starvation and the death of peasants in the USSR in the early 30s. The tragedy with a colossal nu-mber of victims had different reasons. Among them is the rapid and violent collectivization, the destruction of individual farms, the mass exodus of the rural population from the places where these people lived and worked on the land.

The exodus was to cities where industry grew, or to exile. To distant places. There, too, hands accustomed to work were needed.

Hunger – as a result of the actions of the authorities, central and local. A historical assessment of what happened was given. Stats aren’t banned either.

What happened on the territory of Ukraine, as well as what happened, for example, in the Volga region and in Kazakhstan, are facts of the general history of our life in our country, from which we learned (and are still learning) not to turn away, looking at the truth in eyes. No matter how hard the truth is.

But the Bundestag is a lofty assembly of German deputies discussing “genocide through famine, deliberately organized and planned by Russia” is a completely different story. And completely different, no, not true – but post-truth. And the last ones who can (primarily from a moral point of view) discuss problems of this kind are the Germans. And this, too, must be said directly and without prejudice.

Because the previous generations of politicians in Germany were precisely those who used hunger as a military weapon to achieve political goals.

And this, of course, is not only about the blockade of Leningrad, but in general about the content of the German campaign to destroy our country and its people during the Great Patriotic War.

In the USSR alone, Nazi bosses, the military and those who worked in other areas, condemned – according to the Ost plan – tens of millions of Soviet citizens to starvation, regardless of where they lived. In Russia, in Belarus, in Ukraine. On the Black Earth or Non-Black Earth.

Part of the Ost plan was called the ” hunger plan ” – and here both Russian and conscientious German historians have a collegial consensus.

It was assumed that by stopping the supply of food to “these dirty and inferior Slavs”, purebred Aryans would starve to death at least 30 million people.

The fate of Leningrad (more on that below) was destined for Moscow as well. The German command did not want to spend either the firepower of the Wehrmacht or its manpower on street fighting in the capital of our Motherland. They wanted to completely surround Moscow, cut it off from all sources of food and other supplies, making sure that the population of the city, left after the extermination of hunger, would itself give the symbolic keys to the Soviet capital.

And only the operation to defeat the fascist group near Moscow and the heroism of the defenders, who lay down alive to undermine Guderian’s tanks and covered the German machine-gun pillboxes with their bodies, did not allow to close the ring around the main city of the country. Of course, these heroes, known and unknown, dead, wounded or surviving, returning to duty, did not know what fate was in store for Moscow. But they clearly understood that they wanted to destroy our city and our people then. Not a bullet, a gallows – so cold and hungry.

Did not work out. Guderian himself in his “Memoirs of a Soldier” writes about it this way: “The attack on Moscow failed. All the efforts of our valiant troops were in vain.”

No, Guderian was not tried in Nuremberg : at the tribunal he acted only as a witness, since the allies (the British, Americans and French) did not accept accusations from the USSR against the Colonel-General of the Wehrmacht, who ordered the execution of captured Red Army soldiers. Guderian was smart enough to give such orders orally, without signing the relevant documents.

In the era of the current post-truth and political conjuncture, which, in fact, have practically the same goal – to destroy us, but morally, turning us into monsters in the public consciousness of the West, Guderian, by the way, sooner or later can also be raised as a standard of struggle “with the Soviet Bolshevik dictatorship.” In this sense, the deputies of the Bundestag, who today analyze how “Moscow starved Ukraine to death”, are unlikely to be equal.

Saving Moscow from encirclement, the Soviet military command was for-ced to weaken the defenses of Leningrad, and there the Army Group North under the command of General von Leeb, with the help of the Finns commanded by Mannerheim, managed to encircle the city.

Exactly 80 years before the moment when the Bundestag in Berlin is discussing how to once again accuse Russia of barbarism and organizing a deadly famine, the Savichev family had already died of starvation in Leningrad.

The last entry in the diary of 12-year-old Tanya Savicheva dates back to May 1942.

“Mom died on May 13 at 7:30 in the morning. The Savichevs died. Everyone died. Only Tanya remained.” The child could not be saved from the consequences of dystrophy, despite the fact that she was miraculously taken out of the city. She will die in two years, blind from hunger. Her lungs were consumed by the same hunger. Chronic dystrophy did not know how to treat then.

Well-fed, well-nourished for generations (in Germany, even defeated, and in Berlin, defeated and defeated, by the efforts of the Soviet command and mainly the first military commandant of the capital of the former Reich, General Berzarin, children received daily milk, hot meals, they were vaccinated against infectious diseases – on the orders, of course, of “dirty inferior Slavic barbarians”) today they intend to discuss how the Russians “specially starved on ethnic grounds” the population of the republic, which was part of the USSR and which everyone considered fraternal.

When looking for an explanation for such a legislative initiative, the question involuntarily arises: is it not the same revanchism that those who are accused of belonging to the “Kremlin propagandists” have been talking about and are talking about?

Maybe, indeed, the German political elites – not all, but very many who are today part of the ruling establishment, and not only in Germany itself, but also in the EU – really harbored that same desire to defeat and destroy us as a result? For the fact, in particular, that we saved them ourselves from hunger, disease, Nazism, in the end?

How else, except for revenge, more precisely, the desire for revenge, can this step of the German parliamentarians be explained?

The Russians, who laid tens of millions of deaths on the altar of pan-European liberation from Hitlerism, including more than a million who died of starvation in Leningrad, who helped create the European Union itself with this great sacrifice and Victory, look at what is happening today in the Bundestag and through the eyes of our fallen.

Through the eyes of the Savichev family, who died of starvation. Through the eyes of the remaining one Tanya, who also died of dystrophy. We won’t say anything. Out of respect for the memory of these people.

We know that history can make its decisions. And we are sure that these actions of the German parliamentarians will also receive their assessment. We are not in a hurry. We just know it’s bound to happen.