F.P. Report

Tando Jam: Former Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, met with constituents at Rawal House Rahuki, Tando Jam. During the meeting, the constituents thanked former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon for initiating and completing various development projects. On this occasion, the area’s residents informed former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon about the challenges they were facing.

Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the people that their issues would be resolved as soon as possible. He stated that the People’s Party would achieve success in the upcoming elections as well, as it’s the only party capable of meeting the people’s expectations.