Men at their Best

Joshua Arthur

Pakistan has always proven itself to be the best and unimaginably strong in everything. It has a breath-taking beauty and an unquestionably diverse landscape. Its national anthem is ranked as one of the best in the world, it has the second largest salt mines and world’s largest ambulance network. Our country has even proven to be the quintessential of resilience in the most difficult of times. It is a nuclear power and has one of the strongest world armies. It goes without saying that Pakistan has always come up with the largest number of troops to serve the UN peacekeeping missions.

As said above, Pakistan being unsurpassed and unrivaled in everything, also has the strongest military forces in the world. Without a second thought one can say that Pakistan armed forces have at all times sacrificed their supereminent, premium and most exceptional of men in keeping whole the sovereignty of the motherland, as its soil contains a remarkable, astounding, unusual, and primary constituent— the blood of its martyrs, who have heroically and valiantly confronted the foe and crushed their wicked and detestable designs while guarding their land with their most treasured assets— their lives.

Pakistan army is indeed a cohesive force, comprising of troops from various ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds. These brave men of the soil are capable and proficient at the art of warfare. These fearless and determined men truly reflect the warrior spirit, wielding weapon for peace, doing justice to the strong military legacy handed down through time by their ancestors.

The past has seen how the defense forces of Pakistan have risen to their immense and soaring heights to protect and guard their borders, their land, their deserts, their lush and rich plains, their water and possessions against callous enemy aggression as our heroes succeeded to impede the opponents not permitting them to touch and lay a hand on even an inch of the country, a responsibility that the world witnesses, they carry out with an utter firm faith and valor while attaining eternal life— indeed, immortality.

Habeeb Akande, a famous British-born writer and historian said, “God gives His hardest battles to its strongest soldiers.” And Pakistan armed forces have always upheld this, because with minimum available facilities they are fighting against malcontents in tough and hard conditions, but despite that they will never fail the people of Pakistan and its mission.

Pakistan military has undoubtedly made the biggest sacrifices of life and material in the war on terrorism. It has undeniably been the frontline country against terrorism and has given sacrifices against the global menace for a peaceful region and world. For so many years, Pakistani soldiers were involved in several comprehensive operations to flush out militants hiding in numerous parts of Pakistan. Pakistan has given exemplary sacrifices in all the operations and even in future will not blow hot and cold in rendering sacrifices for the motherland.

I’d quote few verses from Allama Iqbal’s poetry for these courageous sons of the nation, who are protecting us against infiltrators:

These warriors, victorious, these worshippers of yours

Whom you have granted the will to win power in your name

In their passion, in their zeal, in their love for You, O Lord!

They aim at martyrdom, not the rule of the earth

They think of death, not as life’s end

But as the ennobling of the heart

These stout-hearted men’s enthusiasm knows no bounds. Just mere words filled with right adjectives and a few beautiful words coined by famous poets can never do full justice, as we can never show gratitude to them for what they do for us. But we can at least pause the current situation and remember these brave hearts, who show great courage in the face of danger, and their contribution towards the country’s tranquility.

The writer is an ex-military officer and now a Civil Servant. He can be reached at neiljosh-ua17@gmail.com.