Men torturing ex-official on video detained

KABUL (Tolo News): The individuals who were beating a former military official on a video posted to social media have been detained, the Islamic Emirate said. The deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Bilal Karimi, said that the Islamic Emirate would look into the allegations of its forces’ mistreatment of former security force members.

“The perpetrators have been arrested and are under investigation. The Islamic Emirate will hold accountable all those who violate the law and take reckless actions,” he said. A video that went viral on social media shows a former military official, Rahmatullah Qadiri, being insulted and harshly treated by members of the Islamic Emirate. The video triggered an outcry against the Islamic Emirate by Afghans on social media, with many calling on the “Taliban” to remain committed to the general amnesty announced by the Taliban’s supreme leader, Mawllawi Hibatullah Akhundzada.

However, according to the family members of Qadiri, he has yet to be freed by the Islamic Emirate. “My father is still not released, I want to see him,” said Sangar, 7, a son of Qadiri. “Please release my father,” said Fareshta, 4, a daughter of Qadiri. Citizens demanded that the Islamic Emirate prevent such actions taken by its forces.

“The videos that are on social media are in contrast with… the decree of the Taliban supreme leader and of Islamic and human values,” said Sediq Mansour, founder of the Jarga-e-Mardom. Human Rights Watch in a report late November expressed its concerns over alleged killings and abductions of former security forces. “The Taliban leadership’s promised amnesty has not stopped local commanders from summarily executing or disappearing former Afghan security force members,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director of Human Rights Watch.