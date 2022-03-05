Menace of terrorism in Pakistan

The menace of terrorism is again resuscitating in Pakistan after the conclusion of the war in Afghanistan in September last year. Another terrible act of terrorism occurred in Peshawar during which a suicide bomber exploded himself during the Friday prayer at a mosque located in Qisa Khwani Bazaar, Peshawar city. The blast resulted in the martyrdom of 56 innocent people while injuring another 194 including women and children. While talking to the media at the site of the blast, Inspector-General of Police KP said that two policemen were on duty outside the mosque for security purposes. A terrorist first attacked the Police personnel then opened fire at the worshippers and blew himself up. Prime Minister Imran Khan and political leaders of the country strongly condemned the heinous act and directed the administration to provide every possible facility to the injured of the blast.

The state of Pakistan is facing the challenge of vicious terrorism over the last two decades. After each incident, the political and military leadership condemns the act, expresses grief over the incident, vows to bring the culprits to justice, and then the next day forgets the tragic incident till the occurrence of another tragedy in the country. This deplorable practice is continuing over the last twenty years, but the menace of terrorism is not reaching the very end. The public asks the government how long such tragedies will be killing innocent Pakistanis. Why our institutions and Police Force are unable to curb this evil despite the extensive experience of terrorism handling, vast data banks on terrorists, and massive financial funding by the government. If terrorists know the security loopholes, then why LEAs are unaware of their weaknesses. The government must adopt an aggressive policy to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country while taking serious institutional reforms and accountability of LEAs and Intelligence agencies on an urgent basis.