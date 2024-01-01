Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup: Pakistan thump Bangladesh

OMAN (Web Desk): Pakistan national hockey team powered to clinical victory over Bangladesh over 6-0 in the Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Oman on Thursday.

According to details, Sufiyan Khan spearheaded the Green Shirts by scoring a hat-trick of goals. Muhammad Ammad, Rana Waleed, Zakriya Hayat netted a goal each.

Pakistan continued the momentum they gained in their first match against China by clinching a terrific 7-2 victory.

Fayyaz Hamza and Sufiyan Khan had netted two goals each against China.

Rana Waleed, Muhammad Ammad, and Muhammad Mugheera had scored one goal each.

The Men in Green will look to extend their winning streak in their forthcoming match against the hosts, Oman on Saturday.