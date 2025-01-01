Mental fog, poor sleep, stress? It might be digital fatigue

(AA): Dr. Tarik Mecit, a faculty member in the Physiology Department at Biruni University, emphasizes that digital fatigue affects not only the eyes but also disrupts hormone balance, sleep-regulating mechanisms and the immune system.

Mecit emphasized that digital fatigue, increasingly common especially among young people, has become a growing health concern in the modern era.

According to Mecit, constant stimulation of the brain’s prefrontal cortex – the area responsible for high-level functions such as decision-making and attention – by phones, computers and multiple digital devices leads to mental exhaustion over time. “This intense stimulation results in depletion of cognitive resources, causing symptoms such as mental fatigue severe enough to impair decision-making, attention deficits and mental cloudiness,” he said.

Mecit warned that prolonged screen exposure during adolescence, when the brain is still developing, can cause much more serious and lasting problems. “Excessive screen time in this age group negatively impacts neuroplasticity, leading to disruptions in white matter integrity and symptoms of attention deficit. Social media and games, if they disrupt the balance in the reward-punishment system, can superficialize learning and hinder the formation of long-term memory,” he explained.

Extended use of screens can also cause eye dryness, blurred vision and various muscle spasms. These symptoms may be accompanied by headaches and nausea due to vestibular system incompatibility.

He further noted that exposure to screens at night disrupts melatonin production – the hormone secreted during nighttime that affects numerous factors from aging to mental balance – and can suppress it over time. This disruption not only delays sleep onset but also causes problems with memory, emotional regulation and the immune system.

Mecit drew attention to the continuous stimulation of the “Hypothalamus-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) Axis,” which controls the body’s stress levels, due to digital overload. “Sustained elevated cortisol levels can lead to sleep disturbances and weakened immunity. Chronic stress may also cause damage in the hippocampus, resulting in anxiety disorders and reduced motivation,” he added.

Concentration weakness

Mecit highlighted that excessive use of digital devices can lead to various physical and mental issues. Prolonged screen time causes concentration and attention deficits while also provoking complaints such as eye stinging, dryness and blurriness.

He explained that heavy use of digital devices negatively affects sleep patterns, causing difficulty falling asleep and nighttime awakenings. “Additionally, psychological symptoms such as irritability, forgetfulness and loss of motivation may arise. Musculoskeletal problems including neck, back and shoulder pain are also common. Over time, these symptoms can cause individuals to withdraw socially and become more introverted,” he noted.

To support healthy nervous system function, Mecit recommended regular digital detox periods. He mentioned that breathing and relaxation exercises help provide mental relief, and spending time in nature helps regulate the biological circadian rhythm.

To protect eye health, Mecit advised following the “20-20-20” rule – taking a 20-second break to look at an object 20 feet (6.1 meters) away every 20 minutes. Reducing screen brightness and using dim lighting in the evening can also improve sleep quality.

Concluding, Mecit emphasized that healthy living requires more than just nutrition and physical activity. “Mental detox is a health responsibility as well. We should listen not to the screens but to the needs of our brain,” he stated.