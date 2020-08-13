Mental health matters

Nida Nawaz

It is sad to mention that Pakistan is among those countries where mental illnesses are quite common and a burning issue. And now it’s really important to De-stigmatize mental illness in any form.Peoples of our society need to accept the reality that nothing is more terrifying then battling with your own mind, emotions every single day and the ones who is suffering with this is not a psychopath.

Let’s talk about depression the most widespread illness present almost in every individual not only the youngsters but in all ages of people depression is a common and serious mental illness that affects a person’s ability to perform at home or work the main reasons behind the increase rate of depression day by day are the failure of state institutions to help people, target killings, street crimes, intolerance, social isolation, sex related offences including kidnapping, rape and murder of young children play a great role in falling mental health of people. The main reason for this in our society is lack of awareness regarding the importance of mental health we have to aware people that people should not feel to be ashamed of it if they are facing any kind of depression or mental illness.

EDUCATE- INSPIRE- MOTIVATE

The only way we can help those people who are fighting every single day is to start with us EDUCATE yourself on these issues INSPIRE others don’t be afraid to talk about it MOTIVATE them if you know someone is battling against any mental illness. Start with changing our mindset to thinking of mental issues as like any other illness. Being more kind towards peoples won’t take much effort but it can make a whole day of the other person. You never know what type of demons those people are fighting behind the closed doors. It’s about time that mental health is taken as seriously as any other problem would be.