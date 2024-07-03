Merchants protest increase in export tariffs

KABUL (TOLOnews): A number of merchants have protested neighbor country’s increase in export tariffs on fresh fruits and vegetables.

They state that the neighbor country occasionally creates challenges for trade between the two countries during Afghanistan’s export season.

Merchant Ashraf said, “In the three or four months when it is the season for their orange, tomatoes, and vegetables, there is no issue. However, when our season starts in Saur, Jawza, Saratan, and Asad, the season for grapes and tomatoes, right now a bag of tomatoes costs 40 Afghanis.”

Merchant Abdul Saboor said, “When our season comes, neighbor country raises its tariffs. Yesterday, I sold tomatoes for 130 Afghanis, but this morning I sold them for 80 Afghanis. This is a significant economic loss for the people.”

Merchant Khalid Sharifi said, “When Kabul’s season starts and we export to neighbor country, they find various excuses such as transport and customs issues.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock insists that a strategy must be created so that merchants from both countries can conduct business based on it.

First Deputy of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, Mirwais Haji Zada, said, “This is neighbor country’s permanent policy. I have always said, and I say it again, that they make agreements at sunrise but break them by sunset.”

Merchant Akhtar Mohammad Ahmadi said, “Compared to previous years, they have increased it fourfold. For example, if last year grapes were 19,000, they have increased to 77,000, and pomegranates have gone from 25,000 to 108,000 Afghanis per ton.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce states that neighbor country’s sudden decision to increase export tariffs on Afghanistan’s fruits and vegetables will negatively impact trade between Kabul and neighbor country.

Naqibullah Safi, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, said, “Such sudden tariff increases and imposition of taxes negatively affect bilateral relations between the two countries, not positively.”

Every year, neighbor country imposes restrictions during Afghanistan’s fresh fruit and vegetable season, which leads to reduced trade and creates challenges between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in the first five months of this year, exports to neighbor country amounted to $294 million, a 32% decrease compared to the first five months of last year.