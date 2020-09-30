Merger of tribal districts into KP will reduce Senate strength to 100

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Given the merger of erstwhile FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas), the number of Senate seats would be reduced by four after March 5, 2021 as these senators are going to complete their six-year term, on Wednesday.

Hence, the elections won’t be held for filling these vacant spots because the four senators from the former FATA elected in 2015 won’t be replaced because of the merger and the fact that all the federating units have equal number of seats in the Upper House of the Parliament.

The Senate elections are scheduled to be held next year. The senators in Pakistan are elected for a six-year term and half of them retire after every three years.

Hence, those elected in 2015 elections will complete their tenure next year. But the senators elected in March 2018 are going to retire in 2024.

Currently, the Senate has eight members from the former FATA out of a total of 104. Moreover, the number of seats in the House would be reduced to 96 in 2024 after the retirement of the remaining four FATA senators.