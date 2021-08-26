Merkel cancels upcoming Israel trip

BERLIN (Agencies): German Chancellor Angela Merkel called off a planned weekend visit to Israel because of the situation in Afghanistan, the German government said Thursday.

Merkel was due to travel to Israel on Saturday for her first trip to the country since Naftali Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. Her visit had been due to last until Monday.

It was called off in consultation with Bennett “because of current developments in Afghanistan,” Merkel’s office said in a statement. Germany is among the countries scrambling to evacuate from Kabul their own nationals and Afghans who helped their forces during a nearly-two-decade deployment in the country.

Bennett spoke with Merkel from his hotel in Washington during his ongoing visit to the United States, according to his office.

The prime minister said he understands the situation and expressed the hope that the Afghanistan withdrawal will be successful and carried out without casualties.

He added that he hoped to host Merkel in the future, the statement said.

Merkel’s office said the chancellor intended to go ahead with her visit at an unspecified later time.